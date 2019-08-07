13 Affordable Skin-Care Essentials To Pick Up For Back-To-School Season

Whether you're heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, spending a semester abroad in a villa in Florence, or still kicking it in your childhood bedroom, the back-to-school to-do list always includes stocking up on new toiletries to get you through the next nine months. Clearly we're not mad about it, because loading up on moisturizer, lip balm, and a fresh pack of face wipes is a hell of a lot more fun than shopping for loose-leaf paper and three-ring binders.
From the $2 jelly eye mask that will make you look rested and refreshed on your first day to the zingy $7 cleansing stick that will make you want to wash your face in the morning, we have all the best — and cheapest — skin-care buys you should grab before September rolls around. Read on to shop your affordable back-to-school guide to great skin.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy
A bland white tube of petrolatum ointment is probably the least sexy back-to-school buy — but when your lips are chapped and your cuticles start cracking (which can happen as the weather turns breezy), you'll be happy you stashed a tube of Aquaphor in the very back of your bathroom cabinet.
Garnier Micellar Waterproof Makeup Removing Towelettes
A word to the wise: Never, ever go to sleep without taking off your makeup, no matter how late you stayed up playing beer pong — er, studying.
Clean & Clear Night Relaxing Jelly Eye Mask
To look bright-eyed on your first day of class, kick back with a relaxing mask before bed the night before. This eye sheet mask will help soothe both your puffiness and your pre-back-to-school jitters.
Freeman Charcoal & Sugar Facial Polishing Mask
This charcoal peel-off mask is ideal when your skin is in need of some serious pampering. It targets dull skin, dry skin, and acne with ingredients like activated charcoal and black sugar.
Sun Bum Original Lip Balm SPF 30 Pomegranate
Stock all your bags with lip balm to avoid ever being stuck with uncomfortably chapped lips during a three-hour lecture.
St. Ives Cleansing Stick Apricot & Manuka Honey
If you need an incentive to wash your face in the morning, try this on-the-go cleansing stick. Infused with revitalizing apricot and honey extracts, it makes your wake-up cleanse easy and refreshing.
Clean & Clear Acne Triple Clear Bubble Foam Cleanser
If you like to see your cleanser working, try this acne-fighting face wash, which has a bubbly foam texture that doesn't strip your face of its natural moisture.
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Pack more sunscreen than you think you'll ever need — you won't regret it as the early-September sun is beating down on the quad.
Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Cream
Whether you're living in a cramped dorm room or a less-than-luxurious apartment with friends, stale air can suck the moisture out of your skin — especially if you're still cranking the A/C this time of year. Hydrate your skin while you sleep with this lightweight sleeping cream.
Pixi Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner
When your skin is feeling a little blah, swipe on a little exfoliating toner before bed. You don't need to use it every day; just when you're looking for a glowy boost of brightness.
Differin Adapalene Prescription Strength Retinoid Gel
Even if you're not particularly prone to breakouts, it's always a good idea to keep a treatment on hand for those dire moments. This highly effective gel clears away all signs of acne, without causing any irritation or dryness.
CosRx Acne Pimple Master Patch
These small stickers are a game changer for anyone who's constantly battling little bumps and breakouts. Made of hydrocolloid material, they magically absorb the gunk from whiteheads and popped zits and actually work to speed up the healing process of the skin. And unlike many other spot treatments, they can go mostly undetected.
Dove Dry Spray Go Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Cool Essentials
You favorite antiperspirant now comes in a travel-friendly size. Keep these mini cans close by in your bag to refresh between power walks to class.
