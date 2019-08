13 Affordable Skin-Care Essentials To Pick Up For Back-To-School Season

Whether you're heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, spending a semester abroad in a villa in Florence, or still kicking it in your childhood bedroom, the back-to-school to-do list always includes stocking up on new toiletries to get you through the next nine months. Clearly we're not mad about it, because loading up on moisturizer lip balm , and a fresh pack of face wipes is a hell of a lot more fun than shopping for loose-leaf paper and three-ring binders.