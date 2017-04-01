No one needs an eye mask, just like no one needs a Spiralizer or perfumed drawer liners. People might try to sell you on the fact that the silk helps prevent fine lines from forming and that the light-blocking quality leads to better sleep, but that's just because they feel guilty for spending their hard-earned cash on a little lid blanket and need to convince themselves it has utility. It doesn't, not really, but we say you should still own one.