No one needs an eye mask, just like no one needs a Spiralizer or perfumed drawer liners. People might try to sell you on the fact that the silk helps prevent fine lines from forming and that the light-blocking quality leads to better sleep, but that's just because they feel guilty for spending their hard-earned cash on a little lid blanket and need to convince themselves it has utility. It doesn't, not really, but we say you should still own one.
Why? Because wearing an eye mask is one of the simplest ways to pimp your bedtime routine and feel fancy and Cher Horowitz-y and superior to other sleepers — all without looking like a total asshole (unless you're the mom in Matilda). And depending on your spending guilt levels, you can indulge in one for a few bucks or a hundred. Ahead, the very best options at every price point.