Smith's Rosebud Salve Is Everywhere — But Where The Hell Did It Come From?

After gaining a local fan base with its salves and fragrances, the Rosebud Perfume Company began to operate not unlike the multi-level marketing companies of today. The ever-growing mail-order business saw over 70,000 agents going from door to door to sell the wares — including the Rosebud Salve — out of catalogs, with their efforts going toward rewards such as curtains, BB guns, silverware, phonographs, and old cylinder records, all thrilling and covetable "prizes" that seem not at all out of date or, in retrospect, kind of a weird list of things to choose from.