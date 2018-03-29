A recent survey found that 48% of consumers experience dry, chapped lips in the winter. Caused by exposure to the sun, harsh wind, or cold air, the excessive moisture loss leads to tight skin that often splits. Not only does it making everything from eating to talking uncomfortable — but it also wreaks havoc on your plans to wear bright lipstick this party season.
For those days when lip balm just isn't enough, we've compiled the ultimate list of targeted treatments – from lip masks to hydrating oils to sugar scrubs, and everything in between. Keep your purses, pockets, and nightstands stocked with the best remedies for one of winter's biggest skincare issues, ahead.