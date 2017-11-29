How To Banish Chapped Lips This Winter

A recent survey found that 48% of consumers' biggest winter beauty concern is dry, chapped lips. Caused by exposure to sun, wind or cold air, where the excessive moisture loss leads to uncomfortably tight skin that often splits, they're not only uncomfortable but also wreak havoc on the perfectly applied lipstick you'll be wearing this party season.
For those days when lip balm just isn't enough, we've compiled the ultimate list of targeted treatments – everything from masks to oils and sugar scrubs. Keep your purses, pockets and nightstands stocked with the best remedies for one of winter's biggest skincare issues.
Click on to see our favourite lip care products to see you through the season.