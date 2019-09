Party season is upon us, which means it's time to don your dancing shoes. Boots may be the most important purchase of the season but there's plenty of party footwear inspiration, too, thanks to AW17's accessories collections. Miu Miu's Mary Janes – complete with faux fur and gem-encrusted buckles – made a case for maximalism, while Céline's gold point-toe kitten heels were ideal for hitting the dance floor. Isabel Marant paired her stilettos' sparkly bows with glitter-laden socks, while Dries Van Noten championed showstoppers in green and mustard velvet with perspex heels.