Party season is upon us, which means it's time to don your dancing shoes. Boots may be the most important purchase of the season but there's plenty of party footwear inspiration, too, thanks to AW17's accessories collections. Miu Miu's Mary Janes – complete with faux fur and gem-encrusted buckles – made a case for maximalism, while Céline's gold point-toe kitten heels were ideal for hitting the dance floor. Isabel Marant paired her stilettos' sparkly bows with glitter-laden socks, while Dries Van Noten championed showstoppers in green and mustard velvet with perspex heels.
Saint Laurent debuted the Rihanna-approved Swarovski crystal slouch boots, which gave us plenty of reasons to embrace shimmer and shine, while Marni and Prada played with textures and made architecture out of heels. Essentially, there are no rules when it comes to your footwear of choice this party season. Whether you reach platformed heights or kitten-heeled lows, the colours, fabrics and embellishments of the season are just another reason to follow the call of the disco ball.
From high-shine patent to matte metallics, via bejewelled velvet and tie-round-the-ankle bows, click through to find the shoes we'll be wearing from the office Christmas party through to New Year's Eve.