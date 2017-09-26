These Boots Were Made For Walking: Our Favourite Pairs For Autumn

Autumn is upon us, which means it's time to give your coats, knitwear and boots pride of place in your wardrobe. Your choice of footwear this season is particularly exciting, from practical heavy-duty combats to a pair of Saint Laurent-inspired slouches, via the contemporary cowboy boot or the sparkle of New Year's Eve-ready shoes.
Get ready to line up, lace up and don your new-season boots: after all, they were made for walking. Click through to find the pairs waiting in our payday shopping basket.