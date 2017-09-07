It's that time of year, folks. It's getting darker earlier, we're packing away our sandals, and waving a final goodbye to summer. While there are plenty of reasons to mourn the most footloose-and-fancy-free time of year, your wardrobe isn't one of them.
In fact, while summery midi floral dresses, poplin blouses, and wicker basket bags hold their own, we believe the pieces autumn and winter bring are far more exciting. Slogan knits, Chelsea boots, baker boy hats, faux fur accessories, velvet finishes – the sartorial choices come September are endless. And then there's choosing your winter coat.
It's the piece you wear the most this season, taking you from chilly October evenings right through 'til February. If you're at a loss on which shape or style to choose, click through to see the five styles we're coveting this year, from fuzzy textures to classic trenches.