Winter Is (Still) Here: 5 Coat Styles To Wrap Up In

It's that time of year, folks. It's getting lighter earlier, we're ready to unpack our sandals, and yet we've been hit with another (hopefully final) snowstorm.
While summery midi floral dresses, poplin blouses, and wicker basket bags hold their own, we actually believe the pieces fall and winter bring are far more exciting. Graphic knits, Chelsea boots, newsboy caps, faux fur accessories, velvet finishes — the choices come are endless. But the most exciting, of course, is your winter coat.
It's the piece you wear the most throughout the season (it's still March, and your go-to piece of outerwear is still going strong). But if you're sick of the shape or silhouette you've been bundling up in since November, click through for five styles we're currently coveting, from fuzzy textures to classic trenches.