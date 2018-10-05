14 Wardrobe Swaps To Make Right Now

Out with the old, in with the new — there's a reason that saying has been around forever. At the start, middle, or end of the season, it's easy to want to follow that mindset and stock up on everything fast-fashion stores are pushing: slouchy boots! Camel coats! All the striped knits you could possibly ever want! But not so fast. In order to make room — both literally and figuratively — for some fresh and exciting pieces, you'll need to strategize, rather than jumping on all of the trends.
While we wish we could just add, add, add to our wardrobe all the time, there definitely has to be some give and take when shopping for colder weather — and we suggest starting with the suggestions ahead. Nothing against you, sweater dresses and all-black everything, but we're heading in a new direction; we're packing up some of our tired-out essentials and adding in some fresher pieces. Here's 14 closet swaps worth making this season.