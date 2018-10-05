14 Wardrobe Swaps To Make Right Now

While we wish we could just add, add, add to our wardrobe all the time, there definitely has to be some give and take when shopping for colder weather — and we suggest starting with the suggestions ahead. Nothing against you, sweater dresses and all-black everything, but we're heading in a new direction; we're packing up some of our tired-out essentials and adding in some fresher pieces. Here's 14 closet swaps worth making this season.