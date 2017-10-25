15 Wardrobe Swaps To Make Right Now

Out with the old, in with the new — there's a reason that saying has been around forever. At the start of the season, it's easy to want to follow that mindset and stock up on everything fast-fashion stores are pushing: Slouchy boots! Camel coats! All the striped knits you could possibly ever want! But not so fast. In order to make room — both literally and figuratively — for some fresh and exciting pieces, you'll need to strategize, rather than jumping on all of the trends.