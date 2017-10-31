Get On Your Dancing Shoes: Party Season's Prettiest Footwear

Party season is upon us, which means it's time to bring out your dancing shoes. Boots may be the most important purchase of fall/winter, but there's still plenty of fancy footwear thanks to the fall '17 collections.
Miu Miu's Mary Janes — complete with faux fur and gem-encrusted buckles — made a case for maximalism, while Céline's gold point-toe kitten heels were ideal for hitting busting a move. Isabel Marant paired her stilettos' sparkly bows with glitter-laden socks, Dries Van Noten championed showstoppers in green and mustard velvet with perspex heels, Saint Laurent debuted the Rihanna-approved Swarovski crystal slouch boots, which gave us plenty of reasons to embrace shimmer and shine, and Marni and Prada played with textures.
Whether you reach platformed heights or kitten-heeled lows, the colors, fabrics, and embellishments of the season are just another reason to follow the call of the disco ball.
Here's all the shiny, shimmery shoes we'll be wearing now through New Year's Eve.
