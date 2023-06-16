Nothing says "luxury" quite like an expensive lip balm. Sure, drugstore stuff gets the job done — but we deserve nice things, don't we? However, to call Kylie Cosmetics' new Tinted Butter Balms simply a lip balm almost seems wrong. Not because the new drop doesn't do everything you'd expect a good lip balm to do — hydrate and soothe dry, cracked lips — but because it does all that and so much more.
The beauty brand may be best known for its array of intensely pigmented lipsticks, blushes, palettes, and more, but if the newest launch is any indication, a dewier, sheer-er Kylie era has arrived. With the arrival of Tinted Butter Balm, the brand is leaning into the lip care category, but with a uniquely Kylie twist: Thanks to the glossy finish and buildable tint, this is a lip product looks every bit as good as it feels. But does it compare with other viral products jockeying for a place in our makeup bags? We enlisted the help of our savvy R29 editors to find out.
"First, I’d like to point out that, the clicking sound that the Butter Balm tube makes when you wind up the product is truly so satisfying. The balm feels super moisturizing, is unscented (my personal preference!), and almost feels like the texture of a lip mask without being sticky or gloopy. I’m not a lipstick expert, but the shade I chose is relatively pigmented, but not enough where you need to look in a mirror when applying — it’s very much a 'my lips but better' color on me." — Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Strategist
“I’m a die-hard early-2000’s lip gloss fan, so I know a good hydrating lip product when I see one. Point blank, this product is amazing. Lip glosses and butters can easily be too sticky, too goopy, or too runny. I don’t know how Kylie managed to make a velvety, moisturizing formula that stays on and melts into your skin, but I don’t care as long as she keeps selling it. It’s almost like lip lotion? The Butter Balm doesn’t just glaze the lips and produce a look of hydration, it actually saturates and leaves them feeling moisturized even after the product fades away. The shade also provides a substantial amount of tint and isn’t just a La Croix-like whisper of color like many other 'tinted' lip products. I totally recommend for the lip-combo obsessed (it’s perfect for layering) or for the low-maintenance folk desperate for a my-lips-but-better look.” —Alexandra Polk, Affiliate Lifestyle Writer
"I'm somewhat of a fancy lip balm connoisseur, so my expectations for Kylie's new Tinted Butter Balms were as high as Kris Jenner's aspirations for her daughters. (I'm a fan of other lip care-meets-makeup items like Makeup By Mario's plumping lip serum and Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip.) I'm not much of a lipstick girlie, so I was on board with the idea of a tinted balm that added a kiss of color to my lips. Like some of my stunning coworkers, I was also enticed by the shade She's Lovely — a luminous beige-y pink that closely matched my natural lip color. Right away, I knew this was luxury at its finest; the texture of this stuff melts and glides onto lips with a juicy finish, and felt absolutely incredible on. My biggest pet peeve with glossy lip products is that they can sometimes sit on the surface of your lips, but this one feels like it's plumping and hydrating from the inside out. Consider me very impressed, King Kylie." — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"I was quite surprised by this Butter Balm from Ms. Kylie, since I’ve never separated her from her matte liquid lip kits. But this product is the antithesis of her lip kits. It’s super creamy and cushiony — one may say buttery. It’s lightweight and isn’t tacky, but it has a thick consistency, which I really like because it doesn’t feel like it immediately dissolves into my lips like some thin lip balms do. I tried the Pink Me Up at 8 shade, which is a bit lighter and pinky-er than I typically go for, giving me a subtle shimmer. Since the shade is so light on my lips, I’m not sure just how pigmented or sheer it is. But a big plus is that it feels like a hydrating balm while looking like a hybrid of a cream lipstick and lip gloss. I can definitely see myself swiping on this Butter Balm during the summer days for moisturized lips and a subtle tint." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"I'm a coral gal when it comes to beauty products, and the Kylie Tinted Butter Balm in That's Tea fits perfectly within my collection. It's surprisingly very pigmented for a balm, and I only had to do light layers to receive a high shine — mind you, I dab on my lip products and don't swipe unless it's a tint. However, I do admit that it's not a balm I would gravitate towards on a daily basis because of the high pigmentation. If I were meeting friends or going on a date, I would reach for this easy lip balm because of its effortless application. It glides on flawlessly if you're in a rush and want color on your lips, hydrates, and for me, it lasted after I had a midday snack. It's definitely a pretty spring and summer shade." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
"As a person who’s been medically diagnosed as a messy little goblin, I rarely use lip products that promise anything less than the staying power of your average deck stain. That said, I’ve enjoyed all of the Kylie Cosmetics lip products I’ve tried in the past, so I was game to see what their new Butter Balms were all about. And my smudge-prone compatriots, let me tell you: this one is a banger. I chose the shade Kylie, a pinky-nude that works even on the most newborn piglet-hued folks, like myself, and glided on easily, made my lips feel soft and not sticky, and didn’t get on literally every single surface in my home the way that most non-matte lip products do. I tried the color on its own (as seen in my photo), as well as over a darker lip stain, and the color payoff was truly spectacular in both cases. 10/10, will be wearing all summer." — Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"The name for this balm describes the product perfectly: it’s tinted, buttery, and leaves your lips ultra-hydrated. While these aren’t as pigmented as my current go-to, Glossier’s Ultralip, they’re definitely shinier and more balm-y. These are more like lip gloss in a stick, which I’m honestly obsessed with because it’s all the shine without the goopy mess. Don’t get me wrong, it’s definitely hydrating on the lips but I’d consider this more of a makeup item than a skincare one. It’s definitely in my lip color rotation when I do my makeup." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
