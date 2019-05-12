Kylie Jenner’s Skin Products Are Here — & Everything Is Under $30

Kylie Jenner is previewing her new skin-care line, which the 21-year-old billionaire teased on Instagram with multiple posts of mostly make-up free selfies and one on Saturday announcing the launch.
"Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics," Jenner wrote. "I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!"
Set to launch on May 22, the line of products will be, according to her Instagram, cruelty-, gluten-, paraben-, and sulfate-free as well as vegan.
The new brand already has a website and an official Instagram page (@kylieskin), which already has nearly a million followers just one day after her announcement. Everything is priced under $30, and Jenner said on her Instagram, “I’m doing a bundle for you guys, so for $125 so you can get it all.” The millennial pink-hued collection includes six products: Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturizer, Eye Cream, and Vitamin C Serum. Jenner shared details on her Insta stories Sunday morning.
