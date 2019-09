Kylie Jenner’s Skin Products Are Here — & Everything Is Under $30

The new brand already has a website and an official Instagram page ( @kylieskin ), which already has nearly a million followers just one day after her announcement. Everything is priced under $30, and Jenner said on her Instagram, “I’m doing a bundle for you guys, so for $125 so you can get it all.” The millennial pink-hued collection includes six products: Foaming Face Wash, Vanilla Milk Toner, Walnut Face Scrub, Face Moisturizer, Eye Cream, and Vitamin C Serum. Jenner shared details on her Insta stories Sunday morning.