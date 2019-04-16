But why? Considering the connotations that often come with an ingredient like hemp, Kang says that this launch isn't so they can appeal to the masses, but so they can introduce an innovative, nourishing ingredient to the brand's most loyal and curious consumers in a way they may not be able to do if selling through a mass retailer rather than directly through their website. This way, if fans are curious about hemp seed oil, they can experience the benefits without all the over-the-top marketing that often comes with cannabis-derived beauty products.