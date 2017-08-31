We love the idea of giving a mascara tube new function (its six-month shelf life is woefully short, if you ask us). And it does feel rewarding to do the same for those happy little EOS spheres. But a word to the wise: Consult your derm before testing out homemade makeup on your skin — some videos include recipes we'd sooner send to a Dr. for approval than jump into making on our own — because there’s nothing cute about an adverse reaction to DIY beauty products, no matter how photogenic the packaging.