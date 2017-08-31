EOS is one of the of the most Instagrammable lip balms in the game (thanks, in part, to celebrity endorsements by Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson, Anna Kendrick and more). But the ubiquitous and sometimes controversial drugstore find isn’t just loved for its star power or hot knife fetish videos. The adorably-squatty, egg-shaped containers are also getting major play long after the balm inside runs dry.
As of late, our Instagram feeds have been flooded with DIYers who upcycle the containers to house other beauty products — because, really why shouldn’t everything be shaped in a travel-friendly orb? One such product to get the after-EOS treatment: Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar. As one Instagrammer found, the classic cleanser is a champ at removing budge proof lip color. To make the cleansing bar’s erasure powers more portable, it’s melted down then poured into an empty EOS container.
Another popular repurposing? Contour and highlight sticks. Though the idea to reconfigure your favorite contour has been kicking around YouTube for awhile, an army of new Instagram posts tagged with #DIYEOS detail the process in seconds. It takes a little alchemy, yes, but the ingredients tend to be simple: things like liquified lip balm, coconut oil and the pigment from your favorite powder contour or shimmery shadow. Like the Neutrogena soap hack, these ingredients are also melted down, then poured into the spent EOS container to harden. After it solidifies, you have a no-brainer contour or highlight stick with which to carve those threes and C-shapes into the sides of your face. (Just make sure your base isn't pore-clogging.)
Crafty folk are also tapping the bubbles for school supplies. Folks on Twitter are turning them into headphone cases, while others are making super-sized erasers from old EOS containers. Even expired mascara tubes are getting a second life: These DIYers swapped out the wand’s brush, then glued a paintbrush in its place. The cleaned and empty tube serves as a mess-free way to house the brush when not in use.
DIY Secret Earphone case out of an old EOS case???#eoshacks #eos #earphonecase #diy #diylife https://t.co/eRV2OLuw5c pic.twitter.com/x0lmWnk3eb— Best of Vine (@bestofvineorg) April 10, 2016
We love the idea of giving a mascara tube new function (its six-month shelf life is woefully short, if you ask us). And it does feel rewarding to do the same for those happy little EOS spheres. But a word to the wise: Consult your derm before testing out homemade makeup on your skin — some videos include recipes we'd sooner send to a Dr. for approval than jump into making on our own — because there’s nothing cute about an adverse reaction to DIY beauty products, no matter how photogenic the packaging.
