We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of A Melting EOS Lip Balm

If you've ever cursed your bad luck because you lost another lip balm, you might find yourself cringing when watching the latest viral video from watch.it.melt. Don't worry, this 15-second clip doesn't depict the too-familiar struggle of searching for your favorite lip soother. Oh, no! The EOS lip balm is front and center in this shot. So what's the big thrill? Slicing it in half with a fire-hot knife, of course.
That's right: The good people over at watch.it.melt enjoy — literally — watching stuff melt. In this case, they heated a knife with a propane torch and then sunk the blade straight through the middle of a perfectly unassuming blue-and-white EOS balm. And we're not the only ones who can't look away: According to Instagram, this video has gone pretty viral, with over 1.5 million views.
As you can see, above, the EOS lip balm appears to be brand-new, totally smooth and even on the inside. Try not to cry over the loss of an otherwise sacred EOS gem and remind yourself that sometimes, sacrifices are needed in the name of science — and viral video hits.
