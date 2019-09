The EOS Lawsuit Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Looks like EOS, everyone’s (including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears) favorite spherical lip balm, is in some serious hot water. Several customers are suing the brand because its formula is allegedly causing some pretty bad reactions, including “severe rashes, bleeding, blistering, cracking, and loss of pigmentation,” reports TMZ A woman named Rachael Cronin filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that after first use, EOS lip balm made her lips feel like "sandpaper." Reapplying the product in an attempt to remedy this caused bleeding, blisters, and rashes that stuck around for 10 days.Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, says that although he can’t comment on these specific cases, the rashes could be caused by an allergic reaction. “Red, itchy, or flaky skin may signify an allergic reaction to a personal-care product,” he says. “If you develop a rash, try to be a detective to figure out what may have triggered it. Discontinue the product and apply over-the-counter cortisone 1% ointment twice daily for a few days. If the rash is not improving, visit your dermatologist for possible allergy testing. Common allergy triggers include fragrances, dyes, and preservatives.”But it’s not just rashes that have caused the EOS backlash — Jezebel reports that customers have also complained about mold growing in the cute little containers. Eek.We reached out to EOS and a company spokesperson responded: "We firmly believe this lawsuit is without merit. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and meet or exceed all safety and quality standards set out by our industry and validated by rigorous testing conducted by an independent lab. The health and well-being of our customers is our top priority and millions of satisfied customers use our products every day, many of whom take the time to share their experiences with us."