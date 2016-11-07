The EOS Lawsuit Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Update (January 28, 2016): According to recent statements from EOS and Mark Geragos, the lawyer who brought the class-action lawsuit against the company, a resolution has been reached regarding the case. You can read both of the statements below, but the moral of the story is: Your lips are safe — at least, for the time being.



"We are pleased to announce that the class-action lawsuit brought against EOS earlier this month has been resolved. Our products are safe — and this settlement confirms that," the brand's statement reads. "Our lip balms are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, made with the highest quality ingredients, meet or exceed all safety and quality standards set by our industry, and are validated by rigorous safety testing conducted by independent labs. We love our customers, and their enjoyment of our products is our top priority. We thank them for their continued support."



Geragos said: "I am very pleased that we have been able to so quickly and amicably resolve the matter with EOS lip-balm products. This is a testament to EOS being responsive to the concerns of their consumers. EOS has demonstrated through data that their lip balms are hypoallergenic, and has provided a mechanism for individual instances to be resolved. EOS makes great products, and the company is doing the right thing by adding more information about their lip-balm products on packaging so that buyers can make informed choices. We will be applying to the courts to close this case."