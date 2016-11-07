The EOS Lawsuit Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Update: EOS released a statement in response to the settlement news, saying, "We are pleased with this amicable resolution of the lawsuits brought against EOS earlier this year. We stand behind our products and the ingredients we use, and the settlement does not warrant any changes to our product formulations."
Update (November 4, 2016): New developments in the class-action lawsuit against EOS lip balm — in which customers claimed to develop rashes after using the much-loved balm touted by celebs like Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian — have surfaced this week. According to BuzzFeed News the company has agreed to offer compensation to those who complained of rashes and blisters.
The site reports that those affected may receive “either $75 for verified medical expenses, a $15 cash award, $20 worth of EOS products, or up to $4,000 depending on their injuries” after a judge approves the agreement.
Refinery29 has reached out to EOS for comment; we will update the post when we here more.
Update (January 28, 2016): According to recent statements from EOS and Mark Geragos, the lawyer who brought the class-action lawsuit against the company, a resolution has been reached regarding the case. You can read both of the statements below, but the moral of the story is: Your lips are safe — at least, for the time being.
"We are pleased to announce that the class-action lawsuit brought against EOS earlier this month has been resolved. Our products are safe — and this settlement confirms that," the brand's statement reads. "Our lip balms are hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, made with the highest quality ingredients, meet or exceed all safety and quality standards set by our industry, and are validated by rigorous safety testing conducted by independent labs. We love our customers, and their enjoyment of our products is our top priority. We thank them for their continued support."
Geragos said: "I am very pleased that we have been able to so quickly and amicably resolve the matter with EOS lip-balm products. This is a testament to EOS being responsive to the concerns of their consumers. EOS has demonstrated through data that their lip balms are hypoallergenic, and has provided a mechanism for individual instances to be resolved. EOS makes great products, and the company is doing the right thing by adding more information about their lip-balm products on packaging so that buyers can make informed choices. We will be applying to the courts to close this case."
This story was originally published on January 13, 2016, at 11:45 a.m.
Looks like EOS, everyone’s (including Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears) favorite spherical lip balm, is in some serious hot water. Several customers are suing the brand because its formula is allegedly causing some pretty bad reactions, including “severe rashes, bleeding, blistering, cracking, and loss of pigmentation,” reports TMZ.
A woman named Rachael Cronin filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that after first use, EOS lip balm made her lips feel like "sandpaper." Reapplying the product in an attempt to remedy this caused bleeding, blisters, and rashes that stuck around for 10 days.
Dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, says that although he can’t comment on these specific cases, the rashes could be caused by an allergic reaction. “Red, itchy, or flaky skin may signify an allergic reaction to a personal-care product,” he says. “If you develop a rash, try to be a detective to figure out what may have triggered it. Discontinue the product and apply over-the-counter cortisone 1% ointment twice daily for a few days. If the rash is not improving, visit your dermatologist for possible allergy testing. Common allergy triggers include fragrances, dyes, and preservatives.”
But it’s not just rashes that have caused the EOS backlash — Jezebel reports that customers have also complained about mold growing in the cute little containers. Eek.
We reached out to EOS and a company spokesperson responded: "We firmly believe this lawsuit is without merit. Our products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and meet or exceed all safety and quality standards set out by our industry and validated by rigorous testing conducted by an independent lab. The health and well-being of our customers is our top priority and millions of satisfied customers use our products every day, many of whom take the time to share their experiences with us."
