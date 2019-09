There's Been A MAJOR Development In The $26 Million Wen Hair Lawsuit

Hawkins adds that it's important to keep in mind that people react to products very differently. "Maybe [these customers] don’t stop using it at the first sign of discomfort — especially a product that’s different from what they’ve used in the past — and they’re thinking, Oh, maybe I just have to get used to it," he says. "Maybe they’ve read that they have to get used to that un-shampoo’d feeling, and they think that’s just a part of the adjustment, and they’ve waited too long until they’ve had a longer exposure to the ingredient that is creating the irritation or an allergic reaction. And maybe the inflammation gets to the point where it becomes a bigger problem." Joshua Zeichner , MD, dermatologist and director of cosmetic research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, has another theory. "Typically, when hairs fall out in clumps, it may be due to physical or emotional stressors on the body. In reaction to a stressful event to the body — be it an illness, childbirth, or in some cases even a severe allergic reaction — the hair can shift into a resting phase in which it is rapidly shed. The good news about the process, which is called telogen effluvium, [is that it] resolves on its own after several months, as long as the stressor has been removed from the picture.According to The Daily Beast, the parties in the lawsuit are attempting to settle the case outside of court, so the hair-shedding mystery may never be solved. But one thing remains certain: Despite the complaints and suits, Wen will continue to stand by its products. "There is no scientific evidence to support any claim that our hair-care products caused anyone to lose their hair. There are many reasons why individuals may lose their hair, all unrelated to Wen. We intend to vigorously contest the allegations made," Guthy-Renker said in a statement. "We take great pride in the quality of our products and believe every product meets our high standards. We want all of our customers to have positive experiences with our products, and we encourage any customer with any questions to contact us."If you are experiencing hair loss of any kind — whether associated with a new product or not — heed Dr. Zeichner's advice and make sure to visit a board-certified dermatologist for evaluation.