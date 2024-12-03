Ole Henriksen Just Launched Three New Shades Of Its Bestselling Lip Treatment

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In a very crowded sea of lip oils and buttery balm-gloss hybrids (à la Rhode’s Peptide Lip Treatment and Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm), it’s genuinely impressive when a newcomer manages to cut through the noise. But that’s exactly what happened with Ole Henriksen’s Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment.
When it launched nearly two years ago in January 2023, Pout Preserve was somewhat of an underrated fave among editors and influencers. However, that all changed earlier this summer when Olympic gymnast (and 2024 R29 Powerhouse) Suni Lee revealed that Pout Preserve was her go-to for the glossy lips that had fans begging her to drop the lip combo stat.
And now, after a cycle of selling out, restocking, and repeat, Ole Henriksen is making our holiday wishes come true with three new shades of the highly coveted lippie. The hydrating, peptides (a game-changing ingredient that helps rebuild and heal dry lips and skin) and kokum butter-infused formula has gotten a holiday makeover with added shimmer — a first for the brand. I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the new launches, which retail for $22 apiece, or $60 for a trio set.
First up is Lingonberry Jam, a berry hue that nods to Ole Henriksen’s Scandi roots. Then, there’s Citrus Sunshine, which takes the OG sheer Pout Preserve to glimmery heights. And lastly, we have Crème Brûlée, a glittery rosy brown that smells like your favorite caramel dessert. There’s truly something for everyone: A true berry pink that’s perfect for holiday glam, a barely-there tint with a hint of glitter, and an everyday nude hue that you can swipe on for a “my lips but better” effect. And best of all, the plush, non-sticky formula actually does what it claims to: Naturally plumps and hydrates lips for that pillowy-soft effect that doesn’t feel too heavy or makeup-y. (My biggest beauty pet peeve is when glossy balms “sit” on top of my lips, rather than absorb and moisturize.) They can be worn alone for a shimmery kiss of color, or layered underneath a pencil and worn as a sparkly topper. Compared to its rivals, I was impressed with the color payoff and hydrating properties; it really does feel like a treatment for the lips that just happens to also be pretty. My lips are on the thinner side, and I really did love the non-tingly, plumping benefits that filled in all the lines and dry spots in my lips, rather than enhance them.
The new shades just launched last week, but are already gaining popularity online. (And to give you a peek behind the curtain: Pout Preserve was Refinery29 readers’ most-shopped product from the recent Holiday Savings Event.) Our predictions: These shades will be perfect stocking stuffers for the beauty lovers on your list, so make sure you add yours to cart while your favorite shade(s) are still in stock.
