Ole Henriksen Just Launched Three New Shades Of Its Bestselling Lip Treatment

First up is Lingonberry Jam, a berry hue that nods to Ole Henriksen’s Scandi roots. Then, there’s Citrus Sunshine, which takes the OG sheer Pout Preserve to glimmery heights. And lastly, we have Crème Brûlée, a glittery rosy brown that smells like your favorite caramel dessert. There’s truly something for everyone: A true berry pink that’s perfect for holiday glam, a barely-there tint with a hint of glitter, and an everyday nude hue that you can swipe on for a “my lips but better” effect. And best of all, the plush, non-sticky formula actually does what it claims to: Naturally plumps and hydrates lips for that pillowy-soft effect that doesn’t feel too heavy or makeup-y. (My biggest beauty pet peeve is when glossy balms “sit” on top of my lips, rather than absorb and moisturize.) They can be worn alone for a shimmery kiss of color, or layered underneath a pencil and worn as a sparkly topper. Compared to its rivals, I was impressed with the color payoff and hydrating properties; it really does feel like a treatment for the lips that just happens to also be pretty. My lips are on the thinner side, and I really did love the non-tingly, plumping benefits that filled in all the lines and dry spots in my lips, rather than enhance them.