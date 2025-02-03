Kiss Chapped Lips Goodbye With This Two-Step Routine

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Around the Refinery29 office, there’s one name that seems to be on everyone’s lips these days: Dr. Shereene Idriss. The board-certified dermatologist is known for her refreshingly real, unfiltered skincare advice (given occasionally from her bed, earning her the online moniker “#PillowtalkDerm,”) which she channeled into a targeted, solutions-oriented product range. (Her Major Fade Hyper Serum is a fan-favorite for showing dark spots the door.) And just in time for the dog days of winter, she’s here to diagnose your dry, chapped lips and offer the ultimate salve. (I mean, solve.)
Meet the Dr. Idriss Barrier Baste Lip Basting Duo, a two-step miracle routine for your lips. The $44 duo consists of the Barrier Baste Lip Peel, a rinse-free exfoliating lip serum infused with glycerin and mandelic acid to slough off dead, crusty skin without compromising your lips’ barrier. (It’s for this reason that Dr. Idriss prefers a liquid peel over a physical scrub.) Rounding out the dynamic duo is the Barrier Baste Lip Baste, which locks in moisture and protects lips overnight thanks to ceramides, squalane, and shea butter. All in all, the concept is a bit like that scene in Ratatouille where Remy has his brother taste a piece of cheese, then a strawberry, and then combine them together for a mind-blowingly delicious result set to upbeat jazzy music.
Ahead, we put the innovative new launch to the test — here’s what Refinery29 beauty editors had to say.
“No matter how many lip butters, salves, and oils I hoard, nothing has been able to offer a long-lasting solution for my chronically dry lips. Balms felt nice on, sure, but I almost always felt as though the product was just sitting on top of my lips instead of being absorbed. Any hydrating or softening benefits tended to be fleeting at best, and it didn’t occur to me that the issue was that dead skin on my lips was literally getting in the way of moisturizing ingredients actually being able to do their thing.
The two Barrier Baste tubes may look similar at first glance, but they are, in fact, very different formulas. The first step — the Barrier Baste Lip Peel — is not like anything I’ve ever seen. The tiny tube with a cooling rollerball applicator makes it so easy to apply a super thin layer with no mess. I let it dry for a few seconds before applying the Barrier Baste Lip Baste, which looks relatively no-frills but is easily one of the best lip balms I’ve ever tried. It’s silky and indulgent but not thick and waxy like other lip treatments I’ve tried. I applied this before bed and woke up to smoother, pillowier (I’m sorry for the non-word, it’s just the best way I can describe it!) lips the next morning. I have been repeating use about every other night since then to maintain. I can now say that my lips have their own nighttime skincare routine — and are so much happier for it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
“When I tried Dr. Idriss’ “lip basting” hack a couple years ago (essentially treating lips with an exfoliating acid to buff away dry skin and following with a thick balm to seal it in) I was so impressed. I use glycolic acid on my face, scalp, and feet, so why didn’t I consider using it on my parched lips? After a few goes, my lips were softer and visibly smoother.
Fast forward to this week and Dr. Idriss has taken her smart hack to new heights, creating a pocket-friendly lip exfoliator and lip balm duo to get the job done much more easily. I like that the Barrier Baste Lip Peel (which includes exfoliating mandelic acid) features a roller ball to take the chore out of application. Contrary to my initial thoughts, it didn’t sting (I’m prone to picking) or dry my lips out, and that’s all thanks to a heavy helping of moisturizing glycerin. Instead, it gently lifts away dry skin that I’d usually bite away. When you’ve slicked on the exfoliator, it’s time to use the balm, which is satisfyingly thick but never sticky. It feels more like a nourishing lip gloss.
Happily, the balm can be used on its own, too. I’ve been carrying it inside my bag for the last few weeks as it’s freezing in London and my lips are the first to feel the cold. As you can see, there isn’t a single piece of dry skin. In fact, I’m pretty certain it’s working to plump my lips, too. Honestly? This is the second time that Dr. Idriss has saved my lips and I love her for it!” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Beauty Director
“As someone with perpetually flaky lips, I never go to bed without wearing at least two coats of lip balm, but they don’t always do much for my dehydrated skin. Getting rid of the little scales on my lips has become somewhat of a hyperfixation for me, and I’ve tried everything from physical lip scrubs (too harsh) to ripping them off one by one (super painful and bloody — would not recommend). This two-step treatment from Dr. Idriss therefore cannot come at a better time in my life.
The Barrier Baste Lip Peel gently removes dead skin cells with mandelic acid, a chemical exfoliant also found in some of my favorite cleansers. I appreciate the minty sensation I get as I glide this across my lips, and that I don’t have to rinse anything off afterwards. Once the peel no longer feels sticky, it’s time to slather on the Lip Baste. Enriched with ceramides and squalane — both moisturizing ingredients I tend to gravitate towards in the winter — it feels like a nourishing (but not overly greasy) protective coat on the lips. I’d say that it’s far more efficient at locking in moisture and stays on the skin than your average lip mask, and I wake up with the softest, most pillowy lips. I’ve been turning to this combo the night before I’m due to wear lipstick to prep my lips, in order to make sure they have all the hydration they need.” — Venus Wong, Senior Writer
