Milk does a body good, but it's not always so kind to skin. Thankfully, there's no dairy housed in this cute little baby bottle. Instead, you'll find a powerful serum loaded with hyaluronic acid that gives oomph and hydration to tired skin. Four R29 beauty editors are already at #empties status with their Super Bounce bottles and begging for more — it's that good.
Perhaps the best thing about the serum is how weightless and unassuming it is. There's absolutely no oily residue that requires time to sink in, so it's perfect for use in the morning underneath makeup. At night, we put it on under our heavier cream for a serious boost of moisture by the time we wake up, and on hungover days, we swear it turns puffiness into youthful plumpness. When we say you only need one small squeeze of the dropper, we mean it — take your time working through the bottle, because running out is not fun.
Glossier Super Bounce, $28, available at Glossier.
Related Stories:
This Serum Seriously Reduces Acne & Acne Scars
This Is The Naked Palette You've Been Waiting For
Should You Be Conditioning Before You Shampoo?
Perhaps the best thing about the serum is how weightless and unassuming it is. There's absolutely no oily residue that requires time to sink in, so it's perfect for use in the morning underneath makeup. At night, we put it on under our heavier cream for a serious boost of moisture by the time we wake up, and on hungover days, we swear it turns puffiness into youthful plumpness. When we say you only need one small squeeze of the dropper, we mean it — take your time working through the bottle, because running out is not fun.
Glossier Super Bounce, $28, available at Glossier.
Related Stories:
This Serum Seriously Reduces Acne & Acne Scars
This Is The Naked Palette You've Been Waiting For
Should You Be Conditioning Before You Shampoo?
Advertisement