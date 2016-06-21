When recommending beauty products is your job, you go through hella serums, moisturizers, eyeliners, lipsticks, scrubs, eyeshadows, volumizing sprays, blowdry extenders, concealers...okay, we'll stop. Because of the wild influx of goodies, beauty editors rarely finish an item. Whether we ultimately like or hate a product, it's usually time to move on to the next before the first is done. So we'll pass on the gently used item to a friend, colleague, or our moms — and start something fresh.



Yet there are always welcome exceptions to the norm. Once in a while we encounter standout, one-of-a-kind, un-giveaway-able products we love so much that we simply can't get rid of them. In fact, a lot of times we'll actually stockpile that shit like it's going out of style. That means whenever we actually use a product down to its last drop, swipe, smear, or squirt, we take major note. If we hit pan on a beloved eyeshadow or draw the last blood from an A+ eyeliner, they must be damn good. We're guessing that you might want to know about these items. Well, for months we've been collecting our #empties to share with you. Check 'em out, ahead.

