After years of incessant nagging, foot-stomping, breath-holding, pleading, and outright threats, our makeup prayers have finally been answered: There is now a Naked Matte palette.
Fans of Urban Decay's eyeshadow juggernaut know that while the three original palettes were pretty amazing, they were lacking in their variety of non-shimmer shades. And the two Basics matte kits just didn't offer the color diversity we craved. The brand heard our pleas and the result is the Naked Ultimate Basics.
Featuring 12 brand-new, never-before-seen shades (11 matte and one demi-matte for highlighting), Naked Ultimate Basics is the seventh Naked Palette since the brand's release of the very first palette in 2010. And since day one of Naked's existence, eyeshadow fans everywhere have been very loudly declaring their desire for an all-matte palette.
Unlike Naked Basics and Naked2 Basics, this matte collection features a color variety that goes beyond a handful of subtle hues. We're talking tones that work with fair, olive, and dark skin tones and that can create in-your-face color. Just like the brand's matte shadow singles, these go on velvety smooth and won't get skippy on you.
The palette includes a double-ended brush — one for blending and one for smudging — for easy application. It will retail for $55 at all the usual suspects (Urban Decay's website, Sephora, Ulta). No word yet on the exact release date, but we're thinking it will either be the end of this month or the first half of September. Plenty of time to take to Reddit and spread the Naked gospel.
Check out a close-up of the shades below (play close attention to Extra Bitter — the shade has singled out by UD as the hue most likely to hit cult status) and then settle in and attempt to wait patiently for this one to drop.
