6 Glossier Products That'll Totally Transform Your Skin

If you (somehow) haven’t jumped on the train yet — or simply need a refresher in all the goods the brand has to offer — we’ve curated a starter kit of our favorite skin-care selects that'll help you get that oh-so-covetable glow. From the chemical exfoliant celebrating one year of keeping our skin clear to the universal balm that’s been fending off chapped lips since day one, check out our recs ahead. Dewy Skin 101, commence!