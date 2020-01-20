7 Hydrating Serums That Will Make People Ask How Much Water You Drink

While water is the only solution for staying hydrated from the inside out (supplemented by Lucozade as needed, should you find yourself suffering from a temporary condition that can only be cured by Berocca and a bacon, egg, and cheese), it is wrong to portray it as the only route to dewy, gallon-a-day skin. That's where a hydrating serum comes in.
Teamed with a moisturiser if your skin is especially dry and tight come winter, the best hydrating serums will act like a tall glass of water on a superficial level, giving you the extra assist you need to attain that much-desired, hardly-achieved glassy skin — best paired with a glass straw, of course.
Ahead, find our pick of the best.
