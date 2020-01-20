Story from Skincare

7 Hydrating Serums That Will Make People Ask How Much Water You Drink

Rachel Krause
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
While water is the only solution for staying hydrated from the inside out (supplemented by Lucozade as needed, should you find yourself suffering from a temporary condition that can only be cured by Berocca and a bacon, egg, and cheese), it is wrong to portray it as the only route to dewy, gallon-a-day skin. That's where a hydrating serum comes in.
Teamed with a moisturiser if your skin is especially dry and tight come winter, the best hydrating serums will act like a tall glass of water on a superficial level, giving you the extra assist you need to attain that much-desired, hardly-achieved glassy skin — best paired with a glass straw, of course.
Ahead, find our pick of the best.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

More from Skin Care

R29 Original Series