11 Travel Face Masks That Won't Scare The Other Passengers

Travelling can be a real pain — and we're not just talking about the literal discomfort from those stiff plastic seats that don't recline. There's also the long security lines, the almost-guaranteed delays, and the dreaded dry skin from all that recirculated cabin air. So when in-flight masking became a trend, we were thrilled to have one less thing to complain about on Twitter, not to mention glowing, smooth skin when we arrived at our destinations.
While many celebrities have blissfully documented themselves applying sheet masks while flying private, it's possible you may still experience some judgmental stares from the strangers back in economy class. Luckily, if you're not up for the gawking or want to sleep without smearing your neck pillow, there are transparent mask options for more peaceful pampering.
Ahead are 11 hydrating face masks that will blend right into your skin and keep your spa-like experience discreet. Bonus: They're all carry-on approved.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.