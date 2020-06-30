Glossier’s First Gel Moisturiser Is Here — & We Tried It First

Looking back on the early years of now-beauty behemoth Glossier, it's hard to believe that it all started out with a humble starting lineup of rosewater mist, multi-use balm, skin tint, and a two-in-one primer/moisturiser hybrid. The rest is pale-pink history, but I'll admit: Neither the cult-favourite Priming Moisturiser (nor its even more decadent sister, the Priming Moisturiser Rich) did it for me and my oily, acne-prone skin.
So you can only imagine my delight when the brand announced its newest skin-care drop, Priming Moisturiser Balance, available starting today. Infused with bamboo extract to address texture, niacinamide to reduce the appearance of pores, and willow bark extract to clarify and brighten, the ingredients list reads as a grease-prone person's dream.
Advertisement
Unlike the creamy, opaque formulas that came before it, Balance has a watery-gel texture that immediately sinks into my skin. Described as an "oil-control gel cream," it's unlike most Glossier products in that it actually mattifies, as opposed to bestowing preternaturally gleaming skin. After applying two to three pumps, it absorbs and leaves a satiny finish on skin; in fact, it does such a good job at reducing shine that I sometimes end up applying another pump of product later in the day if my skin is craving more moisture. (Another option would be to add a hydrating serum before Balance to help oily yet dehydrated skin feel plump and moisturised.)
Glossier's new drop couldn't have come at a better time. I experience chronic hormonal acne, and things like humid weather and wearing face masks (a small price to pay for keeping myself and those around me safe) can be enough to cause flareups of cysts and whiteheads. This clarifying moisturiser, in tandem with things like a retinol serum and hydrocolloid patches, has worked wonders to keep my complexion balanced and clear.
At £23, Balance is priced in between the £18 original Priming Moisturiser and £29 Priming Moisturiser Rich for 1.7 ounces of product. It hasn't permanently shrunk my pores or cleared my acne, but it has made good on its promise to tamp down on unwanted shine while keeping my skin happy. For that, it gets my summer skin-care seal of approval.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
Advertisement