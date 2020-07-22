How Face Masks Could Be Triggering Your Rosacea

Similarly, it's important to be conscious of protecting yourself from the sun with a minimum of SPF 30 — not just during your daily walks or socially-distant beach trips but also when you're working by a window. Heat and humidity are the most common triggers for flare-ups, so you'll want to stay protected. "The summertime can be a very infuriating time for rosacea patients," Dr Gonzalez says. "Heat and UV rays dilate the blood vessels, causing redness and flushing." Your best bet is to avoid extreme temperatures and ensure the air around you is comfortable — not too warm or too cold.