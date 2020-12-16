From maskne (acne caused by wearing face masks) to chapped hands thanks to constant washing, it's safe to say that 2020 has been exceptionally hard on our skin.
Skincare wasn't all COVID-related, though. We saw TikTok invade the beauty space, bringing us countless skincare trends such as the oil cleansing method and DIY skincare, which you could whip up in your kitchen. We also debunked a number of shady skincare myths along the way.
There's no denying it has been a truly hectic year. So just in case you missed anything, ahead we round up the very best skincare advice we were given in 2020, and how it can serve you well into next year.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.