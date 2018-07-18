Last year, Bite Beauty teased the launch of its new liquid lipsticks and the internet promptly went bananas — and with reason. The brand had already won the hearts of makeup lovers for its vision in creating cosmetics that prove that it's not impossible to be so close to natural that you can actually eat your makeup. Impressive, right? So when Bite revealed that it was transforming its best-selling Amuse Bouche Lipstick into a liquid formula, there was immediate excitement.
Aside from the its groundbreaking formula — that not only leaves lips hydrated, but also lacks the (not edible) silicones typically found in liquid lipstick formulas — Bite got creative with the shade names. Staying true to the concept of food-grade beauty, each shade was named after cooking terms like Purée, Caramilized, and Candied. This left us thinking: What is the brand cooking up in its factory? And better yet, how is it able to create its unique formulas? To find out, Bite opened its doors to us and walked us through every step. From pigment creation to milling, you'll be captivated at exactly how liquid lipstick is actually made.
Watch the video above to see the entire process.
Advertisement