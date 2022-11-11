I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth It

For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell.
We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shoutout to the OG Pillow Talk lipstick), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes and glowing, glasslike skin, for example.
When a brand is as popular as Charlotte Tilbury (no, really — it goes viral every other week thanks to new product launches and long waiting lists) it’s hard to know whether the hype is justified. Especially considering prices range from £10 to £327.
With that in mind, I put 12 of the brand’s most iconic bestsellers to the test, ranging from skincare to makeup. Read on for my honest thoughts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.