This Australian Beauty Brand Is The Secret To My Glowing Winter Skin

I couldn’t not introduce this moisturiser like that and not kick start my reviews with it. Judging by its name, I first expected something thin, watery and more akin to a liquid serum. Instead, this feels more like a lightweight, bouncy and silky smooth gel-cream that absorbs quickly into the skin without any tacky sensation. Even just putting it on, it feels like a glass of water for the skin: the gratification of instant-hydration coupled with a cooling sensation. I’ve been using it in the morning as a daily moisturiser and as an overnight mask layered on as the final step in my PM routine, which is surprising since I usually like to slather myself up with rich, heavy creams and lotions in order to keep the dryness and flakes away. Instead, I’m now waking up to baby-smooth skin without any of the parched or “too-stretched” feeling that’s common in the winter months. Not only this, makeup has been applying better and lasting longer and I’m needing to use less as my usual winter redness has lessened.