I’m So Into This Indian Skincare Brand That I’m Almost Out Of It

"We aim to fulfil unmet needs, where consumers have few efficacious options. For example, our Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask is an eight-minute polish that leaves your skin smoother and glowing, but it also reduces the regrowth of peach fuzz over time. We crafted this product because we heard time and time again from consumers that there are only a few gentle yet effective options for dealing with this, especially if someone wanted to reduce their frequency of waxing dermaplaning , or other mechanical treatments. We’re also bringing relevant solutions to the market, some of which have never before been seen in skincare. For example, ancient skin-restoring ingredients — silk cocoons and copper — have been used for centuries in many ways to renew and heal our skin. But they haven't been used together… Until now. We’ve introduced a remarkable new way of exfoliating with our copper-crusted silk cocoons ."