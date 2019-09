Is Liquid Silk The Next Big Thing In Skincare? I Tried £600 Worth Of Products To Find Out

I have acne-prone skin, so an AHA peel is a staple in my skincare routine. I've been using The Ordinary's AHA 30% + BHA 2%, £6.30 , and always notice an instant difference, so swapping it out for something that's £123.70 steeper? Ouch. It combines glycolic and lactic acid to slough away dull skin cells and sebum, and of course, liquid silk to increase hydration levels. On opening the lid, the texture threw me. The only way I can describe it is as something between Vaseline and caviar, but there's a little tool to help you apply. It dried into a clear film and it was difficult to move my face until it was time to wash off, but my skin was actually glowing. I now use this once or twice a week depending on whether I feel like my skin needs extra exfoliation, and most probably will do until it runs out. The hydration element isn't there for me, though, and my face does feel a little tight afterwards, so I'd recommend following with moisturiser or serum.