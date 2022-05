I’m So Into This Indian Skin Care Brand That I’m Almost Out Of It

For Kolkata-born, New York-based Surbhee Grover — founder of the Indian skin care brand— she noticed that certain Indian practices like yoga and meditation and trademark Indian ingredients like turmeric or coconut oil were radically embraced by the Western world for their wellness influences. When it comes to face products, however, Indian skin care is rarely spoken about — even though Grover knew from growing up all over the sub-continent (Kolkata in the east; Ajmer in the west; and Delhi and Mumbai for her college and adult years) that the variety of local ingredients she had encountered have their own set of healing powers when incorporated into a skin care routine. ("While many might read about India being a diverse country, I lived and breathed that fact growing up," she said of her childhood before she moved to Stateside for an NYU Stern master’s.) After a few stints in the beauty industry — working for India’s largest hair care brand and at L’Oréal — Grover launched Love, Indus in December 2020 (yes, during peak pandemic).