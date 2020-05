"Asymmetry isn’t anything to worry about," said Anastasia, "as no one’s face is perfectly symmetrical. But if there’s a very obvious discrepancy, there are a few things you can do about it. Start by really letting your brows grow out. You’ll want as much new growth as possible for your aesthetician to work with in an effort to carve out a new shape. You can also use eyebrow hair length to your advantage, letting the hairs on the lower brow grow out a bit longer than the higher brow and brushing upward before setting with a clear brow gel. Of course, using a brow product could provide a quick fix. I recommend using something like Brow Wiz, £23 , or Dipbrow Pomade, £19 , to create realistic hairlike strokes that will mimic your natural brow."