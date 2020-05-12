"Trimming brow hairs with small scissors is another great option, and I recommend filling in your brows for this technique, too." To groom, Anastasia advises simply brushing your brow hairs up and cutting only what falls outside the filled-in area. "Then, brush the brow hairs down and repeat," added Anastasia. "Use high quality scissors: sharp and precise, because even a millimetre can be the difference between a perfect trim and a gap. Also opt for slant-tipped tweezers. Other tweezers can make plucking more painful than it needs to be, or break off the hair close to the base."