Frida Kahlo's Go-To Brow Pencil Has Finally Been Revealed

And yet — unless you count every time her brows have been used as a frame of reference for anyone with a unified line of hair above their eyes — there's not much info out there about her specific grooming habits . Perhaps this is because Kahlo's belongings have been tucked away in Mexico City for half a century, but according to The Guardian , that's all changing when the Victoria & Albert Museum opens its show on the late artist and activist in London this summer. In it, visitors will get to see more than 200 of her personal items, including her jewellery, clothing, prosthetic leg, and the exact pencil she used to fill in her famous unibrow.