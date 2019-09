Among one of her most recognizable staples: a bold, red lip. And now, if you want to get your hands on the actual tube of lipstick she used — which is by Revlon in a color called "Bachelor’s Carnation" — there's now an option to bid for it in November. Even better, a few strands of the icon's famous-in-its-own-right platinum hair will also be auctioned off, giving colorists a look at her exact hue. Just how much would a piece of beauty history cost? According to reports , her locks have a track record of fetching nearly $70,000 in past auctions. That's a lot of dough to throw down for something that may only live in a scrapbook.