It goes without saying that Marilyn Monroe is a beauty icon. Countless people have spent years trying to re-create her quintessential glam. Even celebrities — like Beyoncé, Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, and Michelle Williams, to name a few — have attempted to cop her look, with varying results.
Among one of her most recognizable staples: a bold, red lip. And now, if you want to get your hands on the actual tube of lipstick she used — which is by Revlon in a color called "Bachelor’s Carnation" — there's now an option to bid for it in November. Even better, a few strands of the icon's famous-in-its-own-right platinum hair will also be auctioned off, giving colorists a look at her exact hue. Just how much would a piece of beauty history cost? According to reports, her locks have a track record of fetching nearly $70,000 in past auctions. That's a lot of dough to throw down for something that may only live in a scrapbook.
Other items up for bid: the infamous dress Monroe wore during her Happy Birthday song to JFK, collections of jewelry, and even prescription pill bottles. Interested? The live auctions, put on by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, are taking place from November 17 to 19 and are open to the public. And while snagging a strand of Monroe’s hair may be too steep a price for us personally, knowing that 100% of the $100 entry fee proceeds will go toward The Downtown Women’s Center makes it all feel worth it in the end.
