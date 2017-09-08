Frida Kahlo's Wardrobe Is Going On Display

Frida Kahlo is almost as well-known for her flamboyant style and colorful flower garlands as she is for her iconic artwork. Every Halloween or fancy dress party seems to contain at least one wannabe Kahlo, and celebrities ranging from Beyoncé to Salma Hayek have channeled the Mexican artist.
It was only a matter of time, then, until Kahlo's wardrobe, which was brimming with color and loud prints, got a display of its own. On Wednesday, London's Victoria and Albert Museum announced a major exhibition dedicated to her style is set to open on June 16, 2018.
Advertisement
On display will be a collection of the artist's jewelry, accessories, and clothing alongside an eclectic array of personal items, including photos, letters, prosthetics, medicines, and paintings (like the 1933 piece My Dress Hangs There). It will be the first exhibition of its kind to be held outside of Mexico, the V&A said in a statement.
The items were found in the Blue House, the house and museum in the Colonia del Carmen area of Coyoacán in Mexico City, which Kahlo shared with fellow artist Diego Rivera. The possessions had been sealed in cupboards and storerooms for 50 years when they were discovered in 2004.
"This ground-breaking exhibition will explore the development of Kahlo’s style as an amalgam of traditional Mexican garments, fashion from Europe and beyond," the V&A added, "and demonstrate how her wardrobe was expressive of the complex relationship between her Mexican and Western heritage.”
Advertisement