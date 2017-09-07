Frida Kahlo is almost as well-known for her flamboyant style and colourful flower garlands as she is for her iconic paintings. Every Halloween or fancy dress party seems to contain at least one wannabe Frida and celebrities ranging from Beyoncé and Salma Hayek have channelled the Mexican artist.
So, it was only a matter of time before Kahlo's wardrobe, which was brimming with colour and prints, got a display of its own and London's Victoria and Albert Museum has announced a major exhibition dedicated to her vibrant style will open on 16th June 2018, the Telegraph reported.
On display will be a collection of the artist's jewellery, accessories and clothes along with an eclectic array of personal items, including photos, letters, prosthetics, medicines and paintings including My Dress Hangs There (1933). It will be the first exhibition of its kind to be held outside of Mexico, the V&A said in a statement.
The items were found in the Blue House, the house and museum in the Colonia del Carmen area of Coyoacán in Mexico City, which she shared with fellow artist Diego Rivera. The possessions had been sealed in cupboards and storerooms for 50 years when they were discovered in 2004.
"This ground-breaking exhibition will explore the development of Kahlo’s style as an amalgam of traditional Mexican garments, fashion from Europe and beyond, and demonstrate how her wardrobe was expressive of the complex relationship between her Mexican and Western heritage,” the V&A added. We've added it to our iCals already.
Frida Kahlo’s Wardrobe (title TBC) will run from 16th June – 4th November 2018 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
