What unfolds when two of the world's most well known and influential women sit down to talk beauty? Tips, tricks, and a possible collaboration in the pipeline, of course. So went Tuesday evening's conversation between Kim Kardashian West and Madonna, which was hosted at Barney's in LA and moderated by YouTube sensation Kandee Johnson.
With Madonna's skincare brand MDNA (see what she did there?) – already a huge success in Asia – having launched in the US last year, and Kardashian West's KKW Beauty boasting a following of 1.3 million people on Instagram, it's fair to say that the duo have earned their beauty stripes.
As Fashionista reports, the audience were schooled on all things skincare and makeup, receiving the lowdown on early starts, throwback icons and beauty regrets, but perhaps the most buzz-worthy thing to come out of the talk is the teaser video Madonna posted on her Instagram account afterwards.
Reading: "When worlds collide. #Skincare #MDNASkin #KKWBeauty #ThermalWaters #ReinventYourself," could the musician be hinting at a a product collaboration between the two brands? Maybe a thermal water? If so, there's a sold-out-in-15-seconds face mist coming soon.
Here's what we learned when the '80s beauty chameleon and the savviest businesswoman this side of the internet sat down this week.
1. Everyone gets puffy mornings eyes – including Madge
"I can't function or speak to anybody or deal with life until my eyes are not planets anymore," she said. Her failsafe is to keep her eye masks in the freezer.
2. Kim wakes up at 5am every day to work out
Something hopefully reserved for celebrities. Sleep is more important, people.
3. Both women are obsessed with facial mist
Particularly MDNA's rose spray. "I feel like if I spray water on me I'm gonna have more energy," Madonna said. If it works for Madge...
4. Madonna's beauty icons are the women she named in "Vogue"
Madonna listed her beauty icons as all the women she sang about in "Vogue": Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly, Jean Harlow, Ginger Rogers, Rita Hayworth, Lauren Bacall, Katharine Hepburn, Lana Turner, and Bette Davis. "They were the personification of beauty to me," she explained. "They all looked like they took good care of their skin; I'm not sure what they looked like in real life, but they had good lighting." Kardashian's response? "They hardly got any pictures taken of them, especially from 5,000 crazy angles."
5. Kim's got some regrets
When Madonna said she has no regrets about her many experimental beauty looks, KKW said she has "so many. Usually it's bad angles or lighting, day lighting... I should just never go out in the daylight. It's so bad."
6. Matriarch Kris taught Kim her best beauty tip
Jenner, a former flight attendant, learned to keep her skin fresh when sky-high travel took its toll. "She learned that you should exfoliate your face with a hot washcloth at every washing."
Now to wait for the KKW x MDNA (so many acronyms) collaboration, dropping on your Insta feed in 3, 2...
