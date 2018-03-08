4. Madonna's beauty icons are the women she named in "Vogue"

Madonna listed her beauty icons as all the women she sang about in "Vogue": Greta Garbo, Marilyn Monroe, Marlene Dietrich, Grace Kelly, Jean Harlow, Ginger Rogers, Rita Hayworth, Lauren Bacall, Katharine Hepburn, Lana Turner, and Bette Davis. "They were the personification of beauty to me," she explained. "They all looked like they took good care of their skin; I'm not sure what they looked like in real life, but they had good lighting." Kardashian's response? "They hardly got any pictures taken of them, especially from 5,000 crazy angles."