For anyone outside of Paris, "French-girl" beauty is typically synonymous with bare skin, red lips, and unfussy lobs. Not only is that definition limiting to the vast majority of people, but it also doesn't reflect the real and dynamic street style we're seeing all over the city of lights. And the latest images from the front lines of Paris Fashion Week prove it.
Ahead, check out 9 street style stars who are flipping the script on traditional French beauty rules — and choosing to write their own instead. Some are swapping no-makeup makeup for bold flashes of colour, while others are trading in carefree bends for platinum box braids. It just goes to show that we have even more to learn from the French.