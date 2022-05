When Naomi Campbell tells you to do something, you do it right then and there. We're speaking on Zoom, specifically about Pat McGrath Labs ’ (the makeup line created by the eponymous, legendary makeup artist) first foray into skincare, DIVINE SKIN: Rose 001™ The Essence , and Campbell wouldn’t let me get away with anything. I had the product, but in my rush to prepare for our call, I misplaced it in my room, and she was insistent I find it. Immediately, I flew into search mode, looking for the light-pink box I had truly just opened. It’s the minute you need something that you can’t find it. Readers, I did not find it, but given Campbell’s excitement about this new essence, as soon as our call was over, I knew I had to try it out.