As soon as I started warming it up, the cleanser melted down to a buttery oil texture, which also melted down my makeup once I rubbed it on. Usually when using oil-based cleansers , I always feel the need to follow up with a foaming face wash to get rid of excess grease — but I didn't have to with this. My face felt not only cleansed, but perfectly supple afterward, moisture intact. Another plus: The formula comes in squeezable packaging, so I don't have to dig my foundation-covered fingers into a jar before every use (because germs).