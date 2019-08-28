11 Coconut Oil Beauty Products To Get Dewy Summer Skin Year-Round

Coconut oil may have exploded in popularity a couple years ago, but the trendy ingredient seems to show no signs of slowing down. The multipurpose ingredient not only offers intense hydration (making it ideal for things like hair masks and body butters), but also works wonders as a deodorant base thanks to its natural, mild antibacterial properties. In short, the stuff has found its way into makeup, hair, and skin-care products, and even in 2019, we just can't seem to get enough.
While it's an incredible ingredient to slather on your bod for a glow that rivals Jennifer Lopez, coconut oil is an amazing ingredient to integrate into every step of your beauty routine. From luxe lip-and-cheek tints to a fan-favourite scalp treatment, here are the best coconut oil products to shop this season.
