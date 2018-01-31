Follow R29's Lucie Fink as she dives headfirst into social experiments — five days at a time.
Coconut oil isn't just that large jar in the healthy section of the grocery store you never bother to look into. It's a multipurpose beauty saviour that many people are using as a moisturiser, hair product, and even to whiten teeth.
If you're not familiar with this magical ingredient, it can be a little jarring to try oil-pulling for the first time — or even substituting it for the butter in your recipes. Have no fear! Lucie put her skin, hair, and taste buds on the line to test out coconut oil for those who haven't yet hopped on the bandwagon.
Watch as Lucie takes a dip into the coconut-oil trend!
