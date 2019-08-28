This Sought-After Australian Beauty Brand Is FINALLY Available In The U.S.

From the extensive 11-step K-beauty routine to the more minimalist-minded J-beauty approach, it's no secret that some of the biggest skin-care trends come from around the globe. And this season, we're particularly feeling the influence from down under: A-beauty — aka, Australian beauty — is the latest international phenomenon to sweep our top shelves. With a focus on simple yet effective formulas, it's the laid-back beauty approach for any kind of lifestyle (surfing skills not required).