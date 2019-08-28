This Sought-After Australian Beauty Brand Is FINALLY Available In The U.S.

From the extensive 11-step K-beauty routine to the more minimalist-minded J-beauty approach, it's no secret that some of the biggest skin-care trends come from around the globe. And this season, we're particularly feeling the influence from down under: A-beauty — aka, Australian beauty — is the latest international phenomenon to sweep our top shelves. With a focus on simple yet effective formulas, it's the laid-back beauty approach for any kind of lifestyle (surfing skills not required).
Among the mix of emerging A-beauty brands, there's one heritage favorite that just landed stateside — sold exclusively at Sephora, nonetheless: Alpha-H, the almost 25-year-old cosmeceutical brand that boasts a range of highly concentrated, glow-ready essentials to renew and refresh skin in no time at all. From a cult-favorite glycolic-acid liquid exfoliant that leaves skin looking lit-from-within to a vitamin B serum that protects your complexion as it builds up moisture, there's an option for every aspect of your routine. Ahead, we spotlight six of our editor-approved, can't-miss favorites from the beloved Aussie brand. Get ready to add a few new stamps to your beauty passport!