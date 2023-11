In truth, I didn’t have high expectations for this, despite all the hype this product gets ( over 580 reviews and a near perfect 4.9-star rating on Alpha-H’s site ). I’ve used acid exfoliants before and, often, find them to be too intense for my dry, sensitive skin. This, though, hasn’t irritated me at all. I started with just using it once a week to test the waters and have since built it up to three times a week, dutifully following the brand’s instructions and wiping it across freshly cleansed skin as part of my evening routine. Since adding it into the mix, I really have seen a big difference in the texture of my skin. It’s so much smoother now and my pores are minimised, especially on and around my nose (where I usually suffer from white and blackheads, but I haven’t had any of these for the past few weeks either!).