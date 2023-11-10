I’ve been neglecting vitamins in my skincare and so picked up this serum with the hopes that it takes my routine to the next level. Given all the goodness in here, it’s the perfect choice for me: antioxidants like chia and niacinamide and energising copper tripeptides work together to fight off environmental aggressors and diffuse redness. The blue colour is… A choice, but I’ve since gotten used to looking a bit like an anaemic Smurf for a second or two (it sinks in quickly thankfully). I actually incorporated this in a few weeks after I started with the Liquid Gold so I could determine the results of each, and I’m convinced that the combination has elevated both. My skin has been glowing ever since!