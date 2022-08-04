Unlike the complex routines of Korea or France’s pharmaceutical-heavy products, A-Beauty is blissfully unfussy, hardworking and natural — much like our way of life. For us Aussies, life’s simple pleasures — the beach, the sun, the great outdoors — are beauty’s unsung heroes. According to Irene Falcone, clean lifestyle expert and founder of Nourished Life, “A-Beauty is all about simple, pared back regimes featuring naturally beautiful products loaded with powerful ingredients that do what they say they do.” Aussies are famous for their “no worries” attitude, and it’s exactly this “stress-free approach to life which is thought to have a positive impact on the skin’s appearance,” Falcone adds.